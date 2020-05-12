Carl Bass Sells 9,668 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director Carl Bass sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $746,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,100.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZEN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.42. 1,249,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

