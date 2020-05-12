Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.68. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.