CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

