CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

KMX stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $136,504,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $118,534,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

