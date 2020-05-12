Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $141,876.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 8,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

