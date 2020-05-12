Carrefour (CA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carrefour (EPA: CA) recently:

4/30/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €19.40 ($22.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Carrefour was given a new €17.50 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CA stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.17 ($15.31). 896,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.92.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

