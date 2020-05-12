Carriage Services (CSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $283.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

