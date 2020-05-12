carVertical 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,450.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $13,450.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

