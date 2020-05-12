Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$778,404.28 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 56,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$778,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,502,864.80.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$409,287.36.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.90. 144,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,405. Cascades Inc has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

