Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$408,300.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total transaction of C$408,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17.

CAS stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.90. 144,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cascades Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

