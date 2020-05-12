Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Update

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. Research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,840,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 576,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

