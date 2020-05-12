Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. 2,485,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,942. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

