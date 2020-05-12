Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.