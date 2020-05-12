Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $22,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CVCO opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.