cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

YCBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,184. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YCBD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

