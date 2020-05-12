CBIZ (CBZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – CBIZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – CBIZ was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/29/2020 – CBIZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – CBIZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – CBIZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – CBIZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2020 – CBIZ was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – CBIZ was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,452. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after buying an additional 570,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

