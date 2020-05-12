CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.