CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBTX. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CBTX stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. 71,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,000. CBTX has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 1,378.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

