CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 489,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.54% of CDK Global worth $540,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

