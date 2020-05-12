CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 11% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $7,775.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03667256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

