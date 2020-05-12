Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 290,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,432 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 2,234,300 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 980,081 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Celestica by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,904,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

