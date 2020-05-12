Cellnex Telecom’s (CLNXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

