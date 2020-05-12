Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Increased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,880,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

