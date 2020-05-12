Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

