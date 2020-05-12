Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Purchases $19,750.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 910,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,279,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,320,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 7.57. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDEV. TD Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

