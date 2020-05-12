Centurion (CNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,879.22

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $6,879.22 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

