Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,749. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $8,909,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

