CEVA’s (CEVA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $33.33. 224,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,934. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CEVA by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

