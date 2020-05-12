CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

GIB.A stock traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. CGI has a twelve month low of C$67.23 and a twelve month high of C$114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

