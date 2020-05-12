Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $563,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $78,648,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

