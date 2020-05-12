Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.71. 18,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,875. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

