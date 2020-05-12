Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $328.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

