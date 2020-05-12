Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 197,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $970.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $48.69.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 572,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 219.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 116,531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

