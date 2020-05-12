Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of CHMI opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.