Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) “Strong Sell” Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “strong sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $212.54.

NYSE:CHK traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,185,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

