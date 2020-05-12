Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 507,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

