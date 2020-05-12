Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

