Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.