Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.05 million.

CHR stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.92. 151,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $489.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

CHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

