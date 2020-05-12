Chronologic Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $98,017.91 and approximately $284.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,233,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,627 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

