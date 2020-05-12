Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 250,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 619,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,163,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

