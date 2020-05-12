Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,400 shares of company stock worth $21,784,272. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. 12,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,955. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

