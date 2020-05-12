CIBC Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $8.60 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 5,293,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,828,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 812,789 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,567,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 708,517 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,268,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 319,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

