CIBC Lowers Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $12.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 8,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.