Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 680,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,455. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

