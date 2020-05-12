CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 246.93% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

CMCT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

