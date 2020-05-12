Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Cinemark worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,328,000.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Insiders bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

CNK stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

