Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

