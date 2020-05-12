Citigroup Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

