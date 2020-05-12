Citigroup Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $13.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,390.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

